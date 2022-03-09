A program to update homes for older residents in Dubuque is off to a slow start.
The city’s Older Adult Home Modification Program, approved by City Council members in early October, has not yet completed accessibility improvements to any homes. City staff said the program was delayed by the federal government.
The program aims to use a $1 million federal grant to modify hundreds of homes to make them easier for older residents to live in. Improvements could include the installation of railings, ramps, home elevators and other improvements to make it possible for older residents to continue living independently. City officials estimated the funding will allow the city to improve about 230 homes over a three-year period, though part of the funding also went toward hiring a new program manager.
Nearly half a year since its first approval, the program only has approved specifications for improvements to one home and readied four for review by an occupational therapist. The city has sent out 51 applications for the service.
Alexis Steger, director of Housing and Community Development, said the program was held back by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which required that it establish performance metrics and data tracking for the program before work could begin.
“This is a brand-new program for HUD,” Steger said. “They were developing everything as they went, so we had to wait for those things to be done.”
Though those metrics now have been released, Steger said some groundwork still is being laid for the program.
City officials are partnering with Four Mounds Foundation to provide labor for the home improvement projects. Rebecca Bodish, program manager for Four Mounds, said the foundation’s Build Dubuque Adult Programming will recruit adult students to work on the home improvements, providing them with hands-on training and earning certification through Northeast Iowa Community College.
“We are excited about expanding our partnership with the City of Dubuque, while also expanding the training opportunities for our students,” Bodish said. “Not only does this collaborative effort help students to broaden their skill sets, but it further impacts the wider community by making homes safe and livable for seniors to age in place.”
However, any students participating in the city’s program also must receive special training, which Steger said will require Four Mounds to hire a jobs coach. Until the jobs coach is hired and the students are trained, Steger said, the city will rely on professional contractors for the improvement projects.
Steger said she believes the program will start making significant progress by mid-March.
Kimberly Kintzle, 78, will be the first resident to receive improvements to her home. Multiple rotator cuff surgeries have left her unable to raise her arms high, so accommodations will be made to her house to make things easier to reach and to allow her to continue living in the place she has called home since she was 9 years old.
“This is not something that I could afford on my own,” Kintzle said. “It is all going to make life a lot easier.”