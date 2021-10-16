A new executive director has been named for Dubuque Regional Humane Society.
Noelle Chesney will start in November. She previously served as founding executive director and artistic director of Brick Road Theatre in Plano, Texas, and has worked in “nonprofit settings” for more than 20 years, according to a press release.
She did not respond to multiple requests for comment Friday.
The release stated that Chesney connected with the humane society during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When the pandemic disrupted theaters nationally, Chesney recognized an opportunity to fulfill a lifelong interest in the care and support of animals, leading her to become a DRHS volunteer,” the release states.
She will be the Dubuque nonprofit’s fourth director since 2017. Her predecessor, Tonya Millard, served as executive director for about two years before stepping down more than a month ago.
Bri Eikhoff, the nonprofit’s director of operations, said that since the last executive director retired, the board of directors and other members of the shelter team have helped support the shelter.
“We’re excited for everything Noelle is going to be able to bring to the organization,” Eikhoff said.
She said she is excited for the new ideas that she hopes Chesney will bring.
“In the meantime, we’ll be caring for the animals and finding them new homes,” Eikhoff said.
Chesney is stepping in at a busy time. The humane society’s adoption program is at record high levels, Eikhoff said.
“We’ve definitely had a higher census than what we’ve had in the five years that I’ve been here,” Eikhoff said.
Eikhoff said many other shelters are facing similar increases during a season when numbers are already typically high — cats often give birth in the summer and fall.
Caitlin Siemionko, chairwoman of the humane society board of directors, said in an email that Chesney will be an asset to the community and animals and will help grow the mission and vision of the shelter.
“(Chesney) brings an exceptional combination of passion for animals, unique and creative ideas and proven leadership to the challenges of working within a nonprofit,” Siemionko said in the release.
Noelle Chesney is the wife of Thom Chesney, president of Clarke University in Dubuque.