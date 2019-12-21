The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

  • Rachel R. Henkel, 39, of 1527 Central Ave., Apt. 4, was arrested at about 9:45 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, of marijuana and of drug paraphernalia, and unlawful possession of a prescription drug, as well as a warrant charging a probation violation.
  • Alissa J. Ties, 21, of 1285 High Bluff St., was arrested at about 4:20 p.m. Thursday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging assault with injury. Court documents state that she assaulted Logan T. Ede, 19, of 704 Ries St., outside of her residence on Dec. 13.
