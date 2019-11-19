Notable action taken Monday night by Dubuque City Council members included:
Smart parking meter pilot
Action: Council members voted, 5-1, with Brett Shaw opposed, to test a new “smart” parking system in areas of downtown Dubuque next year as part of a 60- to 90-day pilot program.
Background: Residents would be able to pay for parking using coins, with the swipe of a credit or debit card or via Bluetooth.
This would be the city’s second test in as many years of new parking equipment as part of an effort to create a smart, integrated parking system to make finding and paying for city parking more efficient and convenient.
What’s next: City Transportation Services Director Renee Tyler said it is her intent to have the smart meters installed in January at 30 to 40 on-street parking spaces and have kiosks installed at two city parking lots.
Paramount Ambulance
Action: Council members voted, 6-0, to receive and file and refer to the city manager a request by a private ambulance service to access a system that allows emergency vehicles to alter traffic lights when transporting patients.
Background: Paramount Ambulance, in a letter, said access to the system will allow for “safer and quicker” transportation of patients.
Dubuque Fire Chief Rick Steines, however, said Paramount is a private company in direct competition with the city. Steines, too, said the department is in the midst of a revamping of its mutual-aid agreements that dictate when volunteer or nonprofit ambulance services that travel through Dubuque can use the system as well.
What’s next: City Manager Mike Van Milligen will work with fire chief, city attorney and Paramount to work out an agreement for use of the pre-emption system “to enhance the safety of the citizens of Dubuque.”
Port of Dubuque apartment complex
Action: Council members voted, 6-0, to approve a development agreement for the construction of a six-story building housing apartments and retail space in the Port of Dubuque.
Background: Merge LLC’s $20 million project would be the first in the city to take advantage of a new federal tax incentive that seeks to draw investment to low-income areas.
Merge Urban Development Group plans to build 180 apartment units and 23,000 square feet of retail space on vacant land west of the corporate headquarters for Flexsteel Industries Inc.
Under the agreement, Merge would purchase 1.22 acres of city-owned land for about $800,000. A land acquisition grant would reduce the actual payment to about $400,000.
The city also would issue an estimated $1.8 million in tax-increment-financing rebates to the developer for 10 years. TIF repays companies for incremental increases in property taxes resulting from an expansion or property improvements.
What’s next: Construction likely would begin in the summer or fall of 2020 and last roughly 15 months, company officials told the Telegraph Herald last month.