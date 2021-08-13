Dollar Fresh in Maquoketa

Hy-Vee Dollar Fresh in Maquoketa, Iowa, shared this photo of its opening today. 

MAQUOKETA, Iowa -- A new grocery store opened today in Maquoketa.

The Hy-Vee Dollar Fresh store opened at 102 W. Carlisle St. It will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days per week. It can be reached at 563-748-0384.

Dollar Fresh is part of the Hy-Vee grocery store corporation and offers a full selection of grocery items, a bakery section, a dollar section, ready-to-eat meals, clothing and other services.

