Authorities said a Dubuque man was arrested Thursday night after leading law enforcement on a chase during which his vehicle topped 100 mph.
Dustin R. McGonigle, 20, of 567 Arlington St., ultimately was arrested near the intersection of Ellen and Hillcrest roads in Dubuque on charges of eluding-more than 25 mph over the speed limit and driving while barred.
Court documents state that a state trooper clocked McGonigle driving 76 mph in a 65 mph zone on eastbound U.S. 20 between Farley and Epworth. He accelerated when the trooper turned on his lights to conduct a traffic stop.
McGonigle topped 100 mph in a 55 mph zone as the chase neared Dubuque, then led authorities through the city, failing to stop at stop signs and running a red light, according to documents. McGonigle ran from his vehicle near the intersection of Ellen and Hillcrest, but he was apprehended by the trooper and a Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department deputy.
“More charges are possible, pending results of a search warrant on the vehicle,” the documents state.