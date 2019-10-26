Police investigating a written threat found at Loras College on Friday afternoon said they found no safety concerns.
Dubuque police spokesman Lt. Joe Messerich said school staff reported finding a “nondescript” note in a common area mentioning a bomb. Messerich said the note was placed in area where it wasn’t readily noticeable or “immediately apparent.”
“No idea how long it’s been there,” Messerich told the Telegraph Herald.
City police and firefighters responded at 2:48 p.m., and officers searched the common area using a explosives detection K-9 “out of an abundance of caution.” They found no indication of explosive materials.
Officers and firefighters began clearing the scene at about 3:30 p.m.