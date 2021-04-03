A Western Dubuque Community School District parent is asking district leaders to re-evaluate the way students are graded this year.
Terry McGovern, who has three children in WD schools, is petitioning the school board to change the district’s grading policy for the 2020-2021 school year to account for challenges students have faced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Fundamentally, I just think going with business as usual when it comes to grading when the world is anything but usual for the students, it’s a fairness issue,” McGovern said.
While WD altered its grading system in spring 2020 because of pandemic-related closures, officials this year have been using their usual grading system while providing extra support for students who need it.
“I don’t imagine you’re finding anyone who’s doing any wholesale changes of grading systems due to the pandemic,” Superintendent Rick Colpitts said.
That position generally aligns with several local school districts, where officials said they are abiding by normal grading practices, though they are supporting students who need help.
‘Grace before grading’
McGovern said WD’s grading practices came to his attention after one of his children received lower grades in some classes after being out of school for five weeks due to quarantine and illness.
McGovern said he is concerned about the stressors students are facing this year, along with missed class time due to the pandemic. He said he has found schools in other states that have altered their grading practices during the current academic year.
“Kids today put a lot of self worth into their grades, so it can be really hard for them to make sense of this,” he said. “Let’s put grace before grading, and let’s have some compassion and understanding of what the kids are going through.”
McGovern is asking district leaders to form a task force to provide the superintendent and board recommendations to modify grading practices for this year. He has proposed that students receiving an A through a C- could opt to receive a “Pass,” while students receiving a D+, D or D- could receive no grade and students who fail would be given an “incomplete” and have time to make up work.
A Change.org petition for McGovern’s petition had garnered close to 200 signatures as of Friday. McGovern plans to present his request to board members during the public comment portion of their April 12 meeting.
WD officials modified their grading in spring 2020 to a pass/fail system when schools were closed and enrichment activities were voluntary. However, they returned to their normal grading practices for the current school year, Colpitts said.
“We were just trying to open school, so there was no discussion about grading of any kind that I recall,” he said. “That was a crazy time for us.”
Colpitts said students who miss school for pandemic-related reasons can access their work remotely and have time to make it up when they return.
Teachers have given students time to make up assignments when they come back from quarantine, Colpitts said. They also have offered high school students regular times to make up work and get support from their teachers.
“Certainly, we have exponentially exceeded what we do in a typical year for helping kids who have missed school and kids who haven’t missed school and are still struggling,” Colpitts said.
Supporting students
Officials from several other local districts likewise said they have kept their usual grading policies in place this year.
That includes Dubuque Community Schools, where officials allowed some modifications in spring 2020 but returned to their normal practices this year.
“I don’t even recall there being conversation,” said Mark Burns, executive director of secondary education. “We started back to school, we started back in the hybrid model, and I think it was kind of a given.”
Burns said educators have worked to support students so they can be successful. That includes staff efforts to reach out to students and plans to offer credit recovery opportunities. When students have to be out of school for extended periods, staff members work with them to get them back on track, a process that includes some responsibility on the students’ part.
Burns said some students have fallen behind this year, which is why extra supports are in place.
“It’s really about trying to meet each individual student where they’re at and trying to … help them achieve their goals,” he said.
East Dubuque, Ill., school district leaders also have been using their traditional grading practices this year. Superintendent T.J. Potts said that while some students struggled at the beginning of the school year with returning to in-person classes after several months away, most got up to speed quickly.
Steps such as returning high school students to a mostly normal schedule and the movement of more students from remote to in-person learning also seem to have helped, Potts said.
When students have struggled or have had to miss school, educators help them get caught up.
“Teachers have been great about staying in communication or making sure they have their assignments or the things that they need,” Potts said.