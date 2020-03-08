Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds recently announced the appointment of nine local residents to Iowa’s boards and commissions.

The local appointees are:

  • Kristen Rickey, of Manchester, Board of Educational Examiners.
  • Michael Hammer, of McGregor, Board of Massage Therapy
  • Warren Gall, of Dubuque, Board of Medicine
  • Gordon Goettsch, of Manchester, Board of Medicine
  • Rev. Michael Schueller, of Epworth, Board of Nursing Home Administrators
  • Ron Herrig, of Dubuque, Flood Mitigation Board
  • Daniel Tallon, of Dubuque, Iowa Workforce Development
  • Brian Kane, of Dubuque, State Board of Education
  • Lamont Davidson, of Delhi, Judicial Nominating Commission, District 1A.

All appointments except Davidson’s are subject to Iowa Senate confirmation, according to a press release.

Tags