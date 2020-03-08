Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds recently announced the appointment of nine local residents to Iowa’s boards and commissions.
The local appointees are:
- Kristen Rickey, of Manchester, Board of Educational Examiners.
- Michael Hammer, of McGregor, Board of Massage Therapy
- Warren Gall, of Dubuque, Board of Medicine
- Gordon Goettsch, of Manchester, Board of Medicine
- Rev. Michael Schueller, of Epworth, Board of Nursing Home Administrators
- Ron Herrig, of Dubuque, Flood Mitigation Board
- Daniel Tallon, of Dubuque, Iowa Workforce Development
- Brian Kane, of Dubuque, State Board of Education
- Lamont Davidson, of Delhi, Judicial Nominating Commission, District 1A.
All appointments except Davidson’s are subject to Iowa Senate confirmation, according to a press release.