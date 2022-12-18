Police said a Dubuque man stabbed another man and shot him with a BB gun in an argument over a pair of boots.
Blake J. Drapeau, 31, of 1158 W. Fifth St., Apt. 5, was arrested 9:27 p.m. Friday in the 2900 block of Central Avenue on charges of willful injury causing serious injury and assault with intent to inflict serious injury.
Documents state that Drapeau met with Bryon D. Manning Sr., 45, no permanent address, at about 8 p.m. Friday outside a Central Avenue residence “to discuss the ownership of a pair of boots.”
The discussion turned into an argument that resulted in Drapeau shooting Manning in the lower chin area with a BB gun.
“Both Drapeau and Manning pulled out knives,” documents state. “During the fight, Drapeau stabbed Manning in the left lower back area.”
Officers arrived on scene and found Drapeau in the living room at the southwest window of the Central Avenue address and observed Drapeau placing a knife on the windowsill.
Officers arrested Drapeau, who said the Gerber brand knife belonged to him. The knife on the windowsill was determined to be of the same brand, though there was no blood on the blade.
“At the same time, officers located Manning outside the residence walking south, yelling for help because he had been stabbed,” documents state.
Manning was taken to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment and identified Drapeau as the person who stabbed him, documents state.