ASBURY, Iowa — For their 50th anniversary about eight years ago, Jay and Sue Davis bought a late model Chevy Corvette and traversed the famous Route 66 highway from Chicago to Newport Beach, Calif.
“It was the best trip,” the former Sue Coyle, 77, said. “I’ll never forget it.”
“Get Your Kicks on Route 66” was a song recorded in 1946 by Nat King Cole, and it became the slogan for the road which offered a scenic route from Chicago to L.A. filled with unique motels, restaurants and tourist attractions.
“We took about two weeks and just wandered,” Jay, 79, said. “It was an adventure.”
It’s not the only adventure trip the couple has taken together: They’ve also traveled down the Mississippi River by boat on more than one occasion to visit family in Florida. They also have spent time traveling through some of the country’s biggest rivers and locks, including the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway, a 234-mile manmade river with locks dropping as much as 70 feet.
But before that, Jay and Sue’s story began with a blind date. Both Dubuque natives, Jay had returned after his service in the Navy, and Sue was working as a messenger at Mercy Hospital.
“My friend, Betty, who I worked with, asked if I’d like to meet this guy who was a friend of Dick, her boyfriend,” Sue said.
The four went on a double date for dinner and a movie, and stopped at a friend’s wedding reception in downtown Dubuque. Sue went home that night hoping for a second date phone call.
“I thought he was very nice,” she said. “And he was cute.”
Jay proposed a few years later in the parking lot of the A&W on Dodge Street, and the couple got married at St. Columbkille Catholic Church on Feb. 1, 1965.
After a Chicago honeymoon, they settled in Dubuque. Jay worked at Dubuque Packing Co. for several years before starting his own advertising company in the couple’s basement.
“Sue helped out a lot with that,” he said. “Our big promotion was tubes with car keys in them advertising car dealerships. It was a big success (nationally). We had 150 Buick dealers in Pennsylvania and New York. It was a good idea that went over really well.”
When the couple’s seven children — Kim Crawford, Kerry Urell, Steve Davis, Stephanie Kane, Jeff Davis, Jody Davis and Chris Davis — came along, the business became a family affair. They now also have 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
“I remember stuffing a lot of those tubes,” Jody, of Dubuque, said. “And when Dad moved the business out of the house, Mom would go and work there.”
Jody remembers a busy household.
“There was always something going on,” she said. “It was never a dull moment. They always came to all of our events and sports, and we took an annual trip to Great America every year. We’d load up the station wagon with sandwiches and snacks. That was always a big deal.”
The family also enjoyed camping, even though they never went far.
“The Palace Campground in Galena (Ill.) was a place we liked to go,” Sue said. “Even though it was just across the river, the kids always thought it was exciting and had a good time.”
Kim, of Dubuque, remembers how hard her parents worked to raise their family.
“They worked hard to support all of us, and I know it couldn’t have been easy,” she said. “There were ups and downs, but we had a great childhood.”
Although the household was a full one, daughter Stephanie, of Bradenton, Fla., doesn’t remember it being a loud one.
“My parents rarely raised their voices at us or at each other,” she said. “It’s kind of remarkable.”
Granddaughter Kamberly Kane, of Bradenton, looks forward to her grandparents’ wintertime visits every year, and it’s not just because her grandmother brings Betty Jane Gremlins.
“I look forward to them coming every year,” she said. “They’re just so good to each other. Grandpa makes Grandma food, like smoothies and ice cream. And she really puts up with a lot from my grandpa, but not in a bad way. He has his own little quirks, and she’s really patient with him.”
Sue said they’ve learned to appreciate each other even more through the years.
“I think that comes as you get older,” she said. “Somebody can be a little stubborn, and I’ve learned to work around it. Marriage is a lot of give-and-take.”
Jay agreed, and said he knows the secret to a long marriage.
“I’ve learned to say ‘Yes, dear’ and ‘You’re right, dear,’” he said. “And that’s worked so far. But seriously, yes, it is a lot of give-and-take.”
Kamberly said she admires the things her grandparents do for each other and for other members of the family.
“I always look forward to getting up in the morning when my grandparents are visiting and having coffee with my grandma every day,” she said. “It’s the simple things.”
Stephanie remembers taking an evening walk with Jay in Florida around the time she was getting ready to celebrate her 30th anniversary.
“We were talking about marriage, and I’ll never forget something my dad said,” she said. “He said, ‘Nowadays when things are broke, people throw them out. But back in my day, we fixed it.’ I’m sure there were tough times, but they came through and fixed things.”
After a long marriage and a lifetime of memories, Jay reflects on that blind date 58 years ago.
“I didn’t know it then,” Jay said. “But that turned out to be the best day of my life.”
