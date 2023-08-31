GALENA, Ill. — A vacant city-owned building in Galena could house a variety of services, including public restrooms, a clothing store or a grab-and-go restaurant.
City Council members on Monday again discussed the future of the 700-square-foot building at 403 S. Main St., and once again tabled the issue.
Earlier this month, the council tabled the matter pending additional information. Since then, local architect Adam Johnson prepared conceptual drawings for three optional uses of the building: one featuring public restrooms and a lobby, one with restrooms and about 350 square feet of retail space, and a third with restrooms and about 250 square feet for retail.
Council documents state that the city received six inquiries from individuals or organizations interested in leasing the building.
The proposals were received from a Galena artisan and retailer, a local nonprofit, an out-of-state boutique clothing store, a Dubuque-based clothing store, a local office business and a local restaurateur.
The latter option was addressed at the meeting when Eric Bonnetain, founder and CEO of Bread & Vine, spoke in favor of his proposal to utilize the space for a grab-and-go restaurant with a drive-thru. The business would offer panuozzo, a type of Italian street food often called a “pizza sandwich.”
“I believe that a panuozzo restaurant will not only enhance our culinary scene but also create employment opportunities, draw visitors to our city and contribute to our local economy,” Bonnetain said.
He said he would be willing to maintain any public restrooms in the building.
Council Member Cindy Johnson asked that a traffic study be completed if the building were to be used as a drive-thru, citing concerns about congestion on Main Street.
Several council members spoke in favor of tabling the issue, with Council Member Jerry Westemeier noting the city’s current budget includes no funds for remodeling the building.
“I don’t think this is something we should rush, because we can’t do anything about it, because there is not money anyway,” he said. “We have enough time to talk about it.”
Council Member Cindy Tegtmeyer said she felt it was a mistake to table the issue again. She proposed forming a committee of council members, business owners and local tourism officials to identify criteria and accept initial proposals for the building.
“We can’t move forward, even in the spring or next year or 2025, unless we form a plan for forming a plan to make a decision,” she said.
The council ultimately voted, 6-1, with Tegtmeyer casting the dissenting vote, to table the discussion.
After the meeting, City Administrator Mark Moran said council members do not expect to revisit the issue until January, and the city will wait until that time to take further action.