MANCHESTER, Iowa — Police said two men were arrested for sexually abusing and giving drugs to an underage girl.
Scott E. Beck, 18, of Manchester, is charged in Iowa District Court of Delaware County with two counts of child endangerment, two counts of possession of marijuana and one count each of second-degree sexual abuse, drug distribution to a person younger than 18 and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dayton T. Kearns, 18, of Hazelton, is charged with five counts of second-degree sexual abuse, three counts of drug distribution to a person younger than 18, two counts of possession of marijuana and one count each of sexual abuse-continuous sexual abuse of a child, possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, prohibited prescription drug violation involving a minor and gathering where marijuana is used.
Court documents state that the charges stem from an investigation into contact between Kearns and an underage girl. The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information of victims of alleged sexual crimes.
During an interview in June, documents state, the girl told police that she had sex with Beck once last year, and she had sex multiple times with Kearns.
A search of the girl’s phone showed multiple messages of a sexual nature with both men, as well as photos and videos featuring both men. Content was also taken from Kearns’ phone.
The photos and videos were all taken in Manchester, documents state, and the oldest one was taken late last year.
In addition, documents state that content on the girl’s phone showed Beck in a vehicle either smoking or sitting near marijuana. In one video, Beck can be heard stating he was “high” before driving.
Beck’s next court hearing is set for Tuesday, Aug. 2.