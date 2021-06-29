A rising country star will make his debut at a Dubuque venue later this summer.
Koe Wetzel will play on Saturday, Aug. 28, at Five Flags Center, the facility announced Monday. Tickets for the concert will be available beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, July 2, through the Five Flags Center box office and at FiveFlagsCenter.com and Ticketmaster.com.
The Texas-born singer, songwriter, guitarist and producer has sold more than 200,000 units and produced 100 million streams and video views since 2015.
Wetzel’s 2017 debut, “Noise Complaint,” included four tracks that generated nearly 60 million online streams — “February 28, 2016,” “Something to Talk About,” “Love” and “Fuss & Fight.”
His 2019 album “Harold Saul High” included singles “Ragweed” and “Forever.”