CASCADE, Iowa — After feeling burned out during the COVID-19 pandemic, Mary Kay Gilvin began looking for a change.
In the spring, she saw a storefront being redone in Cascade’s downtown, she said. That storefront would become Butch & Frankie’s Home Goods, owned by Gilvin and named after her grandparents.
“I thought, ‘I want to sell my house and open a store and open it right,’” she said.
The business, which carries gifts and unique items from small businesses, opened last week. Gilvin said the support shown at the store’s opening was “overwhelming.”
“It made all the long hours and hard work worth it,” she said.
Gilvin’s son and daughter-in-law, Wesley and Caroline Poole, also are involved in the business. Caroline Poole is the store’s marketing director, while Wesley Poole helps with finances.
“This is such a cool little town, and I wanted to be part of it, but I knew if I was going to open, I was going to need some help,” Gilvin said.
The store offers many products from local and other Iowa small businesses. Gilvin and Caroline Poole said they went to local farmers markets over the summer and asked vendors if they would like to be in the store.
Items for sale include home décor, candles, carvings, honey, summer sausage, cheeses and wine.
Gilvin said the store will open on the first Sunday of each month for vendors to come in and talk about their products or for other special events.
Gilvin and her family also focused on stocking other women-led or U.S. small business products, such as Messenger Coffee Co. The brand is based in Kansas City, Mo., where Gilvin lived until moving to Cascade five years ago.
“The reason why we carry it here is you can’t get it anywhere else,” Poole said. “But it’s still in the Midwest, too. It’s all small business.”
Gilvin said she lets customers come in and put products they like on a “wish list.” That way, friends and family members can stop by later to read the wish list and buy the gifts.
Many of the people who have reached out or stopped by so far have expressed their desire to shop locally, Gilvin and Poole said, and customers love having a place to do so.
Gilvin said she looks forward to being part of the Cascade business community.
“I’m just really excited to help build the community up,” she said. “I want people to see what Cascade is. I think it’s a hidden gem.”