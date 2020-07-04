PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Management is changing for two nursing homes in southwest Wisconsin.
Southwest Health, based in Platteville, recently announced it is partnering with Marquardt Management Services, based in Watertown, to have the latter organization take over day-to-day operations of its nursing homes. Along with owning Epione Pavilion in Cuba City, Southwest Health and Marquardt Management, as part of the partnership agreement, will take over management of St. Dominic Villa in Sinsinawa.
Dan Rohrbach, CEO of Southwest Health, said the partnership was formed to provide Southwest Health with better expertise on how to manage its nursing home facilities.
“Our expertise is really on the acute care side of things,” Rohrbach said. “We didn’t have the expertise to keep up with all the different things going on in the senior housing industry, but Marquardt Management Services specializes in just that.”
Both Southwest Health and Marquardt will act as equal owners of the nursing homes. While Southwest Health will retain a majority of board members, direct management of the facilities will be relinquished to Marquardt, effective Aug. 1.
Rohrbach said residents at the nursing homes shouldn’t experience any changes. Operations will remain the same and staff will not change.
“Most of the changes are in the corporate structure,” Rohrbach said. “The people and leadership won’t change.”
The transfer of St. Dominic Villa to Southwest Health is a new venture for the company that has been in discussion for years, Rohrbach said.
Sister Toni Harris, prioress of the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, said the sisters have become less capable of managing the nursing home, prompting the need to find new management.
“As we go into the future, our congregation has fewer human and financial resources to manage and operate a skilled nursing home facility,” Harris said. “There is a desire to have experienced and confident providers.”
Harris said the change in ownership will also open the door to allow members of the public that aren’t Dominican Sisters to become residents of the nursing home as well.
“We are happy to be able to have this well managed service available to the wider public,” Harris said. “From the time the villa was opened, it was intended that it would eventually be opened to lay people.”
Matt Mauthe, CEO of Marquardt Management Services, said he looks forward to bringing his company’s expertise to the area.
“We’re very excited about it,” Mauthe said. “We can provide a more integrated health care system in southwest Wisconsin.”