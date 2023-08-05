Elaine Schmitt, of Dubuque, walks down the stairs to the lobby of her apartment building once a month to pick up groceries.
There, she is joined by several other tenants with the same goal: meeting volunteers who distribute brown paper bags filled with food.
Schmitt, 76, lives alone at Dubuque’s Ecumenical Towers. With no transportation, going to the grocery store and obtaining food by herself is challenging.
She is one of the many residents of Dubuque’s Ecumenical Towers who receive groceries from the Dubuque Food Pantry monthly.
Other Dubuquers share similar needs as Schmitt, and area food-delivery services have continued in earnest since the pandemic’s end despite a strain on resources.
Most of the people who utilize Dubuque Food Pantry visit its 1310 White St. location in person, but the facility also delivers to about a dozen apartment complexes once each month.
Each month, qualifying residents who receive deliveries from the pantry fill out a sheet indicating their food preferences. Volunteers then pack the food into labeled bags and deliver them monthly to the recipients.
The food options include fresh fruits and vegetables, meat, eggs, milk and a variety of non-perishables.
Theresa Caldwell, the executive director of the Dubuque Food Pantry, said the deliveries started in response to the pandemic, and she has seen an increase in need over the past few years. At Ecumenical Towers, the number of units receiving groceries increased from four or five at the start to 20.
Caldwell said the pantry completed over 260 deliveries in July.
Caldwell wants to deliver to more places, but said the pantry needs a second van. A $39,000 DRA grant application was denied, but Caldwell still plans on finding a way to purchase one.
“There’s times that we have to use our own personal vehicles … so we are going to purchase another (van), it’s just in the works,” Caldwell said.
It often takes more time, money and volunteers for food pantries to conduct deliveries instead of running drive-up operations, but for the elderly or disabled, home deliveries can be a necessity.
Kathy Henson, another resident at Ecumenical Towers, used to receive the grocery deliveries, but doesn’t now that her son moved closer and can drive her to the grocery store.
When she did get the grocery deliveries, though, Henson said they were helpful.
“There are a lot of people that need food right now, and this helps so much,” Henson said.
While not all of the area food pantries deliver, some do. Several meal-delivery services specifically target elderly and disabled populations.
When the pandemic hit, Dubuque Area Labor Harvest also started delivering groceries on top of its regular pick-up pantry. By August 2022, director Tom Townsend said the nonprofit was doing about 300 deliveries per month.
Increased food and utility prices made it difficult for the nonprofit to continue the deliveries, though the need still exists.
“If you’re disabled and you can’t get out of your house, unless you have a friend or a neighbor or somebody that’s gonna go get you some, how do you get food?” Townsend said.
To assist, Resources Unite — a nonprofit that connects people with resources like housing or food assistance — receives calls on the labor harvest’s behalf. Resources Unite screens people and redirects them to the most appropriate assistance when necessary.
That partnership has decreased the number of deliveries required by Dubuque Area Labor Harvest. Resources Unite now refers people to resources that reduce their reliance on deliveries.
“We were able to better explain to people, the purpose of this program is for people that are shut in. But if you do need food, and you can leave your home, we can help you navigate to the other food pantries,” said Josh Jasper, president of Resources Unite.
While deliveries conducted by the nonprofit have decreased, the overall need for groceries from Dubuque Area Labor Harvest has essentially doubled since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. It now distributes around 400 boxes of food each month.
Dubuque Salvation Army also started up food deliveries during the pandemic, but has since switched its model to a mobile food pantry.
Cindy Kohlmann, communications specialist for Dubuque Salvation Army, said the mobile food pantries are a benefit because they require less volunteers to operate. They also allow the nonprofit to help more people by traveling to places like libraries, apartment buildings and retirement homes.
“We know it is a needed service that we have,” Kohlmann said. “And we have thank-you notes that show that had it not been for this, that the (recipient) would not have had fresh fruit or vegetables.”
Some area organizations also provide home deliveries of cooked or frozen, ready-made meals, which are also in high demand.
Northeast Iowa Agency on Aging provides the service to anyone over 60 years old living in its 18-county region. NEI3A also provides other programs to help older residents maintain their independence.
Janet Buls, director of nutrition services at NEI3A, said the program includes options like boxes of frozen meals or daily hot meals. However, the program currently has a waitlist because Buls said it does not have enough funding to meet the need.
“There are more folks out there that need our assistance than what we can help right now,” Buls said.
Preparing a meal can be difficult for seniors because they might have a hard time with tasks like carrying a pot, standing for a long period of time or using the oven, Buls said.
“The delivery of food to their home isn’t just about food,” Buls said. “It’s about the meal that’s ready to go for them.”