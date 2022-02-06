Telegraph Herald announced hiring Tim Koehler as distribution operations manager. He has extensive past experience in Woodward Communications Inc.’s radio, daily and weekly newspapers divisions.
McCullough Creative Inc. announced hiring:
Jordon Deutmeyer as a designer.
Sean Duggan as a fabrication specialist.
Jeff Montgomery as a creative copywriter.
It also announced the promotion of Annie Koelker to art director of experiential design. In her new position, she will tackle front-end planning for museum exhibits.
Cottingham & Butler announced hiring:
Whitney M. Clemens as a claims representative.
Jenaya G. Hargrafen and Jennifer M. Stenson as account administrators.
Angella J. Maas, Kaitlin L. Waldner and Mary E. Fontana as client service representatives.
Brandon B. Purvis as a software engineer I.
Miranda M. Molzof as a claims assistant.
Katie L. Ehlers as a sales executive.
Angela DeVere, executive director of Galena Area Chamber of Commerce, announced the launch of Galena Midwestern, a lifestyle retail business. The line has products available for purchase at GalenaMidwestern.com.
Brianna Kramer, of Eide Bailly LLP, passed the certified public accountant exam.
Clarke University announced hiring:
Michelle Theisen as a human resources assistant.
Sylma Wingard as an outreach coordinator.
Casey Jones as a kitchen assistant.
Brian Graham as a help desk specialist.
Paige Hahn as an app and support specialist.
Jonathan Miller as an assistant track and field coach.
Mariann Kurtz Weber as a business and community liaison.
Annette Doerr as an administrative assistant for student life and the business department.
Alicia Law as a visiting assistant professor of accounting.
Tyrell Everett as an assistant football coach.
Catherine Scheve as an athletic trainer.
Scott Lennon as an assistant women’s soccer coach.
Dubuque Jaycees announced its 2022 Board of Directors:
President, Katie Steffensmeier, of East Central Intergovernmental Association.
Executive vice president, Lisa Kloft, of Medical Associates Clinic.
Treasurer, Libbie Butts, of John Deere.
Secretary, Justin Rickman, of Westmark Enterprises.
Vice presidents, Hilary Forrester, of Westmark Enterprises; Hunter Lisk, of Ruhl & Ruhl Realty; Chris Demmer, of Rheem Manufacturing; and Josh Volgarino, of Northwestern Mutual.
Chairwoman of the board, Melanie Bressler, of Steeple Square.
The organization also announced 2021 award winners:
Hunter Lisk, new member of the year.
Jenny Even, board member of the year.
Matt Hantleman, member of the year.
Justin Rickman, life member.
Austin Hansen, Luebner Award.
Megan Vorwald, project of the year.