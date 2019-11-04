A model and body image advocate twice selected for People magazine's "50 Most Beautiful People" list will speak following the free presentation of a documentary Thursday in Dubuque.
Emme, born Melissa Miller, will speak following a showing of the 60-minute documentary, “Straight/Curve: Redefining Body Image,” from 6 to 8 p.m. at Dubuque Senior High School, according to a press release.
Emme’s appearance is sponsored by the Julien Dubuque International Film Festival in partnership with the Dubuque Community School District and Dubuque Racing Club.