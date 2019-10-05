The Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce has released its list of City Council candidates who “align” with the values of the organization’s members.

Candidates are asked to complete a written questionnaire and an in-person interview to discuss the chamber’s legislative priorities. Candidates who score high enough in a points-based system are deemed aligned with the chamber’s objectives. Aligned candidates are:

WARD 2

  • Luis Del Toro, incumbent
  • Laura Roussell

WARD 3

  • Danny Sprank

WARD 4

  • Jay Schiesl

AT-LARGE

  • Luke Schiltz

Other candidates invited to participate in the process were at-large incumbent David Resnick; Ward 3 candidates Angie Ma and Phil Atkinson; and Ward 4 candidates Brad Cavanagh and Nino Erba.

An alignment is not considered an endorsement, according to a chamber press release. Political affiliations are not considered, and multiple candidates in each race can be considered aligned.

