A man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and leaving her body at Dubuque Arboretum & Botanical Gardens recently pleaded not guilty.
Richard L. Forsythe, 21, of Galena, Ill., entered the written plea in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to a charge of first-degree murder. A conviction on the charge carries an automatic sentence of life in prison without parole.
Police said Forsythe killed Jennifer Lopez, 20, of East Dubuque, Ill., stabbing her at least 15 times. Her body was found in the arboretum on Feb. 1. A court-ordered GPS ankle bracelet belonging to Forsythe was found nearby by hikers, and police had been alerted to an alarm related to the bracelet the previous day in the area.
Police also said that on the morning of Feb. 1, Forsythe was alone when he crashed a vehicle registered to Lopez in Bureau County, Ill., and that afternoon, he had blood on himself and his clothing when he showed up at the Jo Daviess County, Ill., probation office.
Forsythe responded to a probation officer’s question that the body at the arboretum was “Jennifer.” Forsythe also admitted to being in Dubuque recently and having contact with Lopez.
Authorities with a search warrant found Forsythe in possession of an Illinois driver’s license issued to Lopez.
Documents also state that “the shoe prints of those being worn by Forsythe appeared consistent with prints located in snow at the scene.”
His next court hearing is set for April 12.