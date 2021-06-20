LANCASTER, Wis. — A Dubuque-based trucking and warehousing company is nearly doubling its footprint in southwest Wisconsin.
Hurst Logistics has broken ground on an about-90,000-square-foot warehouse at its existing location in Lancaster’s Arrow Ridge Business Park.
“It was a customer-driven thing,” said Jake Hurst, warehouse manager. “They were needing more space.”
The company offers long- and short-haul trucking and warehousing services. It operates a location in Dubuque near Kerper Boulevard.
In 2015, Hurst Logistics opened a 105,000-square-foot warehouse in Lancaster. The 12.4-acre lot had room for further expansion.
Ron Brisbois, executive director of Grant County Economic Development Corp., said there is an ever-present demand for warehousing in the region.
“Based upon the manufacturing sector in southwest Wisconsin and the companies that I know utilize that warehouse, they’ll have a lot of that new space utilized when they open,” he said. “I’m thrilled that Hurst is moving forward with this.”
Jake Hurst said the company has been planning the new warehouse since 2020 and hopes to complete the project by October.
The Lancaster operation is adding a second shift and intends to hire about 10 full-time employees in concert with the expansion.
Hurst said one client that intends to use the space is Amcor, a multinational packaging company with a manufacturing site in Lancaster.
The news bodes well for the community, which is seeing a flurry of construction this summer.
Earlier this month, a 52-room Sleep Inn & Suites opened to guests. A local State Farm Insurance is constructing an expansion in the coming weeks.
Scenic Rivers Energy Cooperative intends to build a 14,000-square-foot corporate headquarters and 42,000-square-foot warehouse on the north side of town.
Meanwhile, the city intends to break ground on a new warming shelter in Memorial Park. At summer’s end, Kwik Trip will begin construction on a new gas station.
“It’s always great seeing investment in the community,” said Lancaster City Administrator David Carlson. “It’s good for them, and it’s good for the city.”