Eastern Iowa educators overwhelmed by resuming school during a pandemic now can find some relief.
A new program from the Mental Health/Disability Services of the East Central Region aims to support school staff brain health as the academic year commences amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program offers three mental wellness coaching sessions and two counseling sessions to any person who can provide proof of school employment, regional CEO Mae Hingtgen said.
The regional program went into effect Monday and will run until Dec. 30.
COVID-19 presents new challenges and stresses for school staff, Hingtgen said, including concerns about social distancing in small classrooms and potential spreading of disease.
“Teachers across the board want to do the right thing,” she said. “They’re creative. They’re innovative about doing the right thing. But they’re unsure right now what the right thing is.”
Sessions will be free thanks to about $150,000 in funds from the federal CARES Act, Hingtgen said.
On July 7, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds allocated $30 million from CARES Act funds to the state’s 14 regional entities administering the mental health system.
In order to implement the program before school started, Hingtgen said mental health providers wanting to take part in the program had a quick proposal turnaround, from July 31 to Aug. 5.
Hingtgen said she was pleased the region received several proposals in such a short time span. A joint proposal from Dubuque’s Hillcrest Family Services and Cedar Rapids-based Abbe Mental Health Center was selected.
A collaborative effort to provide services will be good to reach everyone throughout the region, she added. The East Central Region encompasses nine counties, including Dubuque, Delaware and Jones counties.
Carrie Merrick, Hillcrest vice president of behavioral health, said she anticipates most sessions will be conducted via telehealth services, especially for those who don’t live near Dubuque or Cedar Rapids.
The three mental wellness coaching sessions will focus on school year stressors and how to manage feeling overwhelmed, she said.
“(Teachers) have a lot of fear and anxiety. They’re losing sleep, they’re stressed,” Merrick said. “The sessions will give tips on how to deal with those symptoms.”
Two counseling sessions are offered as a free follow-up if anxiety persists, she said.
School staff members are also a good starting point for easing the minds of students who also may be stressed about the school year and COVID-19, Merrick said.
“Teachers really set the tone,” she said. “If we can help support and take care of teachers, they can take care of students.”
This program is “one step of many” for allocating CARES Act dollars to brain health services, Hingtgen said. By late August, she plans to present the regional board ways to support other groups affected by the pandemic.
“Some people have maybe never dealt with this before, and we should extend a little grace to our citizens,” she said.