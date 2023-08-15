Dubuque Community School District residents in November will decide the fate of a proposed $150 million bond issuance.
School board members voted, 6-0, at their meeting Monday to adopt a resolution ordering an election on the issuance of $150 million in general obligation bonds. Board Member Katie Jones was not present at the meeting.
District staff and community members spent recent months circulating a petition to call for the election, which was delivered to the board during the meeting.
The petition needed to be signed by 25% of the number of people who voted in the most recent school board election. School board documents state that 12,355 people voted in the school board election in 2021, and 3,331 eligible voters signed the petition, nearly 27%.
“We want to take a minute to thank all the efforts of the community to gather these signatures for the bond,” said Board President Kate Parks. “It was no small task.”
If approved by at least 60% of voters on Nov. 7, the bond would be used to fund a variety of projects across the district.
The most notable would be a new middle school at the current site of Washington Middle School as part of the district’s efforts to consolidate from three to two middle schools. District officials have said the move would save the district an estimated $3.4 million in annual operating costs and create feeder schools to the district’s two high schools.
Other projects that would be funded through the bond include bringing air conditioning to the remaining district schools that do not have full climate control, which are Bryant, Marshall, Lincoln, Hoover and Irving elementary schools and the district’s Alta Vista Campus.
Dubuque Senior High School will be fully air conditioned after the completion of an ongoing, $34 million renovation slated to wrap up in fall 2024. And while Washington and Jefferson middle schools are not fully air-conditioned, they are not included in the list of buildings that need air conditioning, as the proposed new middle school would address that issue.
Also included in the bond would be constructing a gymnasium addition at Eisenhower Elementary School, the only elementary school of its size in the district without a separate lunch/multipurpose room and gym; developing a baseball and softball complex with lights, restrooms and concessions; and purchasing land for potential future construction of a new elementary school.
Together, all the projects are estimated to cost anywhere from $135.9 million to $150.8 million.
District financial officials have emphasized that if the bond were to pass, it would not necessitate a tax rate increase. Funds the district receives each year from the 1-cent sales tax would be used to abate the tax levy rate for property owners and hold it at the current rate of $14.51 per $1,000 of taxable valuation.
To promote the bond, a “YES for Dubuque Schools Campaign” has been launched, composed of local parents, teachers, community members and business leaders. A press release states that the group is co-chaired by Stan Rheingans, former Dubuque schools superintendent and current Keystone Area Education Agency administrator, and Jean McDonald, a retired longtime Dubuque principal who served at Fulton and then Sageville elementary schools from 2003 to 2020.
“The goal of the committee is really to share and inform the community about why they should vote yes and why this would enhance the educational experience of all of our students,” Rheingans told the Telegraph Herald in a phone interview Monday. “I think it’s going to be a great thing for our students, and when kids win, we all win.”
The group’s website states that an informational fundraising event to help support communication efforts will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, at Houlihan’s, 1801 Greyhound Park Road.
During Monday’s meeting, Parks said the district will hold informational sessions on the bond measure beginning in September. She noted that information also will be available on the district’s website, which will be “continuously updated.”
“We encourage everyone to learn more about this and make sure that you vote,” she said.
After the meeting, Superintendent Amy Hawkins said the district’s job moving forward is to “share facts” with the community regarding the bond. Renderings of proposed capital improvements it would cover will be available at the community meetings for residents to view.
“I’m just very thankful our community got behind the petition and we can move forward with this because this is best for our kids in the Dubuque community,” Hawkins said. “I’m excited to see what happens.”