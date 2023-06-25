Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Overnight storms delivered heavy rain and caused sporadic damage in the tri-state area.
Dubuque officially received 1.51 inches of rain at Dubuque Regional Airport, according to the National Weather Service. A weather spotter located just west of Dubuque reported 1.6 inches.
The weather service received reports of tree damage in Dyersville and Dubuque, as well as in Galena, Ill.
The rain helped mitigate a prolonged Dubuque dry spell. With the overnight rain, Dubuque's precipitation total rose to 13.28 for the year, still 4.42 inches below normal.
