ASBURY, Iowa — The month of Ramadan is, for practicing Muslims, a shared experience marked by fasting, study, reflection and charity.
But tri-state residents in 2020 face the holiest time of year knowing their opportunities for fellowship are dampened.
The coronavirus, which has to date infected at least 885,000 people in the United States and left more than 45,500 dead, has forced spiritual leaders of all faiths to adjust traditions in the interests of public health.
In advance of Ramadan, which began Thursday night, Mosques worldwide temporarily closed their doors — an unprecedented move, said Dr. Adib Kassas, the imam, or worship leader, at the Tri-State Islamic Center in Dubuque.
This year, local observers have the option to tune into a livestream of a daily service, many led by Kassas, on Facebook.
“It’s going to be a little bit sad that we’re not going to be at the mosque,” he said. “Praying together from our homes is totally new.”
Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad by the angel Gabriel.
From the hours preceding dawn to sunset, Muslims are prohibited from eating and drinking — with some exceptions — a practice intended to strengthen a person’s relationship with God.
The day’s fast is bookended by two meals. The first, called suhur, occurs in the predawn hours, while the nightly meal, known as iftar, concludes it.
“It’s kind of a big event because everybody was fasting all the day and then all the family gather at one time — one moment — everyone can eat,” Kassas said. “For us, it’s like an ecstatic moment.”
Normally, meals are shared among families and friends, followed by a visit to a mosque for special prayers.
Arif Osmicevic, the center’s president, said enthusiasm for Ramadan stems from togetherness, the loss of which is a significant blow.
“But it is what it is,” he said. “We don’t want to risk the health of anyone.”
Because Ramadan corresponds to lunar cycles, its timing varies. Lunar months, on which the Islamic calendar is based, are shorter than the solar months that constitute the Gregorian calendar, so Ramadan occurs about 11 days earlier each year.
It comes as no surprise that some of Kassas’ children try to sleep through as much of the fast as possible.
“I woke up pretty late today,” said Leen Kassas, 13, explaining that she went to bed at 1 a.m., slept until 3:45 a.m., ate, then returned to bed at 5 a.m., before rousing again at noon. During the final hours before the evening meal, she distracted herself with her smartphone.
Ladling hot dishes over her stove, Kassas’ wife, Yaman Salem, said cooking during the day actually keeps her distracted.
“The problem is, when I’m hungry, I cook more,” she said.
Kassas wonders whether public health measures will have reined in the virus such that restrictions over mass gatherings will be lifted by Ramadan’s end.
Yet for all the separation, he thinks social distancing is paradoxically bringing people closer together.
“Because it’s making us … realize, by distancing, how much we need each other and how painful it is to be separate,” Kassas said. “That’s a beautiful reminder.”