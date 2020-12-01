DYERSVILLE, Iowa -- Samuel Oberbroeckling, a member of Boy Scout Troop 60 in Dyersville, achieved the rank of Eagle Scout on Oct. 14.
Oberbroeckling refurbished the pavilion at Heritage Trail's trail head to earn the rank.
The pavilion was repainted and the roof was reshingled. The sign inside the pavilion was redone and a current map of the trail was put in place. A total of 203 man hours went into the restoration.
Oberbroeckling raised the funds needed to complete the project, which included many donated supplies. The total cost of the project was $1,395.74.
He is the son of Mike and Sandy Oberbroeckling and is a senior at Beckman Catholic High School.