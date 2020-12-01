News in your town

Support in difficult times: Local program provides grant to minority-owned businesses dealing with pandemic struggles

3 new COVID-19 deaths in SW Wis.; 30 new cases in Dubuque County; new care center outbreak

State confirms COVID-19 reinfection in Dubuque County; officials say holiday led to lower case counts

Dubuque teachers say so far, so good after first day of virtual learning

Dyersville foundation awards nearly $23,000 via 17 grants

Lancaster council OKs raises for city employees

$1.5 million grant could help Dyersville pay for sewer service to Field of Dreams