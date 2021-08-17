ASBURY, Iowa — The Hendricks family visited Cloie Creek Park a few times to make sure their two boys were capable of navigating the mountain bike trails.
Only in recent years have 4-year-old Jack and his older brother, Kyrie, attempted mountain biking with their parents, Jared and Jessica.
“This kid falls so much,” Jessica said of Jack, who straddled his blue-and-orange, Hot Wheels mini mountain bike. “He has so many scars on his head already.”
The Dubuque family gathered under a gazebo Monday night with other parents and kids awaiting the start of the fifth annual Tri-State Mountain Bike Riders children’s race. A record number of about 75 kids, ages 12 and younger, joined in the timed race.
“It’s a lot of fun to see the kids out there and to get excited about the sport,” said Brett Errthum, president of the organization.
TMBR was founded in 2015 and in the years since has raised more than $500,000 for the construction of mountain bike trails at Cloie Creek Park along with those at Interstate Power Co. Forest Preserve and Proving Grounds Recreation Area.
Errthum was inspired to launch a children’s competition in Asbury after observing similar events at adult races.
“I thought it was remarkable about how kids got a lot more excited about getting a number tied to the bike and getting timed,” he said. “It’s just one evening where they can give it a try and see if it’s something they enjoy doing.”
Errthum believes that Cloie Creek is an ideal environment for children to learn to ride. The park, located west of Hales Mill Road, consists of three loops that meander through the semi-forested grounds.
Three age divisions raced along the courses, which ranged in length from 0.8 to 2.3 miles.
Jack and Kyrie, 6, competed in the youngest division, ages 6 and younger, a group with a propensity for tumbles and tears. Their course spanned a hill with an about 50-foot change in elevation.
Parents mingled around the starting line before the competition started.
“When you get to the bottom, make sure to get into a lower gear,” Jared told Kyrie, “or you’re going to have to get off and push.”
Kyrie loves biking with speed and the feel of the wind on his face. That differed markedly from his ascent during the second half of the course.
He got off his bike to walk it and regain his breath, then struggled to find footing steady enough to remount it.
Jack graduated from training wheels about a year ago. He took off after Kyrie, pedaling down a grassy lawn to the trailhead. A cowbell clanged, and a row of spectators who lined the racetrack whooped.
His “Lion King” helmet bounced atop his head along the uneven dirt path. Jared jogged after him.
The boy took a spill at the bottom of the course after navigating a switchback. Jared guided him back up the broad hill.
The finish line was in sight. Jared, covered in sweat, pushed Jack from behind.
Jessica and Kyrie were waiting at the sideline.
“Go fast. Go fast. Go fast,” Jessica said, recording the moment on her cellphone.
She added with a laugh, “I think Dad cheated a little bit.”