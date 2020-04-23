The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Cody J. Leik, 35, no permanent address, was arrested at 5:21 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of Central Avenue on a charge of unlawful possession of prescription drugs and interference with official acts and warrants charging three counts of failure to appear.
- Matthew D. Birch, 39, of 2552 Washington St., was arrested at 3:01 p.m. Tuesday in the 3400 block of Stoneman Road on a charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.