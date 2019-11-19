MANCHESTER, Iowa — The sentencing hearing for a Delaware County man convicted of killing his wife has been pushed until March.
An Iowa District Court judge recently agreed to delay the sentencing hearing for Todd M. Mullis, 43, until 1 p.m. March 17. The deadline for attorneys to file post-trial motions also was extended until Feb. 28.
In September, Mullis was convicted of first-degree murder in connection to the November 2018 death of his wife, Amy L. Mullis, 39.
Authorities said he was upset over her infidelity. During his trial, prosecutors argued that Todd Mullis stabbed Amy Mullis multiple times with a corn rake and attempted to stage the scene to make her death look accidental.
Todd Mullis’ new attorney requested the delay of the sentencing hearing to allow him time to acclimate himself to the case.
The attorney, Matthew Knipe, of West Des Moines, said that since the mandatory sentence in Iowa for first-degree murder is life in prison without the possibility of parole, a delay would not be prejudicial.
Meanwhile, two other attorneys for Mullis recently filed a motion for a new trial. They argued that a prosecutor misled the jury by questioning him about comments that were never uttered and that the evidence in the case didn’t support the jury’s decision.
A hearing on that motion remains set for Dec. 17.
However, Knipe also has requested that it be pushed back. County Attorney John Bernau filed documents in opposition to that request.