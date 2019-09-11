CASSVILLE, Wis. — Authorities said one person was injured in a crash last week in Cassville.
Karen Bryant, no age given, of Cassville, was taken by ambulance to Grant Regional Health Center in Lancaster for treatment of “non-life-threatening injuries,” according to a press release issued Tuesday by the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 12:20 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Jo Davies and West Dewey streets. The release states that Bryant was driving east on Jo Davies when she failed to yield the right of way at the intersection and was struck by a northbound vehicle driven by John Okey, no age given, of Cassville.
Bryant’s vehicle left the roadway, jumping the curb and running over a small tree before coming to rest, the release states.