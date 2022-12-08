A new airline set to fly between Dubuque and Florida starting next month has sold at least 24% of its available tickets for the first four months of flights.

From Nov. 9 to 29, Avelo Airlines sold 2,892 out of 12,096 available airline tickets for the first four months of its new flight service between Dubuque Regional Airport and Orlando International Airport.

Tags

(1) comment

dregsofhumanity

24% is hardly exciting. Especially after the taxpayer already paid up $500,000 for it, and probably the airport is still running at full cost as well. Hardly a good return for Dubuque, but maybe the Airport Manager.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.