A new airline set to fly between Dubuque and Florida starting next month has sold at least 24% of its available tickets for the first four months of flights.
From Nov. 9 to 29, Avelo Airlines sold 2,892 out of 12,096 available airline tickets for the first four months of its new flight service between Dubuque Regional Airport and Orlando International Airport.
The most recent information on ticket sales was provided to the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce Air Service Task Force last week. When reached by the Telegraph Herald, Avelo declined to provide more up-to-date ticket sales information.
“Ticket sales are going very well,” said Avelo Communications Manager Courtney Goff. “We are pleased with the initial sales and hope that once our advertising goes into effect, that will push them to even stronger numbers.”
The commercial air carrier will offer flights on Wednesdays and Saturdays between the two airports starting on Jan. 11, marking the official return of commercial air service to the airport since the departure of American Airlines in September, which provided flights to O’Hare International Airport in Chicago.
Of the first four months of flights, February has had the most bookings, with 36% of available seats sold. Further out, only 8% of available seats in April flights were sold during the period.
Dubuque Regional Airport Director Todd Dalsing said the early ticket sales figures show there is an interest in the flight service from the surrounding community.
“We’ve heard a lot of excitement,” he said. “There are a couple flights in March that are full.”
Dalsing said the ticket sales for November also came prior to any marketing efforts by the airline, the airport or Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce.
As part of the agreement with Avelo, both the City of Dubuque and the Dubuque County government agreed to contribute up to $500,000 as part of a two-year agreement to provide a minimum revenue guarantee.
Dalsing said that agreement also requires that the airport and the chamber provide $140,000 worth of marketing over that two-year period to promote ticket sales.
“We’ll see billboards, radio, TV and social media — all those things that come with marketing today,” he said. “That is going to let more people know about these flights that are available to them.”
The first flight on Jan. 11 will depart from Dubuque at 4 p.m. and arrive in Orlando by 7:45 p.m., while the flight from Orlando will depart at noon and arrive in Dubuque by 2 p.m.
Subsequent flights from Dubuque to Orlando always will depart at 5:50 p.m., while flights from Orlando to Dubuque will depart at 3:05 p.m.
Avelo Airlines will utilize Boeing 737 aircraft, with 149 to 189 seats per plane, to provide air service to Dubuque.
While the company initially only committed to providing air service to and from Orlando, Avelo Chief Financial Officer Hunter Keay previously stated that it could expand to additional locations in Florida or elsewhere in the future if demand is strong enough.
Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Molly Grover said strong ticket sales will remain the major factor in determining whether commercial air service continues to expand at the airport, whether it be through expanded flight options from Avelo or the arrival of another commercial air carrier.
“We are going to be happy if the carrier is happy,” Grover said. “We want to see more flights and more destinations.”
Goff added that strong booking numbers will encourage the company to add new destinations or increase flight frequency to Orlando.
Avelo began offering flights in the U.S. in April 2021. So far, the company has flown about 1.3 million passengers, and it flies to 34 destinations in the U.S.
(1) comment
24% is hardly exciting. Especially after the taxpayer already paid up $500,000 for it, and probably the airport is still running at full cost as well. Hardly a good return for Dubuque, but maybe the Airport Manager.
