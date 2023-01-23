Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-state area. In addition to this update from Fennimore, Wis., we will share other developments in Tuesday’s edition.
A new gaming store has opened in southwest Wisconsin.
Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-state area. In addition to this update from Fennimore, Wis., we will share other developments in Tuesday’s edition.
A new gaming store has opened in southwest Wisconsin.
Rally Point Games opened this month at 970 Lincoln Ave. in Fennimore, near Timothy’s Cafe and Dwight Parker Library. The store is owned by Devon Glick and Matthew Sargent.
“We used to work together at the Boscobel prison,” Glick said. “It was both of our dreams to open up a game store at some point in our lives. So, we’re starting out and looking forward to having an adventure and making people happy.”
Glick said the pair purchased the space — formerly the home of Fennimore Hair Designs — on Dec. 2 and then worked to convert it into the gaming store.
“So far, it’s been good,” Glick said. “We’ve had quite a few new customers come in and have had good conversations with them.”
The business sells a wide variety of games, including card games, board games and role-playing games. In addition, the store also has a 3-D printer and provides computer repair services.
Glick said the business also has a “top of the line” virtual reality system that costs $5 for 30 minutes of use.
However, those who become members of the store can have a free, daily 30-minute session on the virtual reality system. Memberships, which are $20 per month, also come with a discount on the store’s merchandise and access to console gaming.
Eventually, Glick said an arcade with several old-style cabinet arcade games and pinball machines also will be featured in the store.
“I really enjoy the social aspect of gaming,” Glick said. “It’s more about bringing people together to have fun. That’s where you make the most memories. That’s what I wanted for this community. It’s easy to approach people when you understand the games, when you’re in your imaginations and having a good time.”
Rally Point Games is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, as well as 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The business can be reached via email at rallypointgames@yahoo.com. The store also can be found online at rallypointgaes.com or on Facebook.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.