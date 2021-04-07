PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — Three people were arrested on drug charges Saturday after authorities reported finding 3 pounds of meth in a vehicle in Crawford County.
Christopher Fernette, 44, of Prairie du Chien, was arrested on charges of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession of meth, resisting arrest/obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and probation violation. Dillan Boydston, 38, of Waukon, Iowa, possession with intent to deliver meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of THC. Jessica Brown, 42, of Waukon, was arrested on a charge of possession of meth, according to a press release from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department.
It states that Fernette and Boydston were apprehended after a deputy stopped their vehicle Saturday night on Wisconsin 35 in Ferryville.
A bag with about 3 pounds of meth was found inside, the release states. The drugs have an estimated street value of $60,0000. Authorities also found used hypodermic needles and $17,000.
Brown was driving a second vehicle. It was searched and authorities found meth and drug paraphernalia, according to the release.
Authorities report that the case is a culmination of an extensive investigation into meth trafficking from the Minneapolis area into southwest Wisconsin.
“The case currently remains under investigation, as numerous individuals have been identified as being involved in the illegal sales, distribution and use of methamphetamine,” according to the release.