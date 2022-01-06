A Dubuque County man who had a loaded gun in a store while high on meth recently pleaded guilty to a federal charge.
Austin M. Oberbroeckling, 27, of Farley, Iowa, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to possession of a firearm by an unlawful drug user.
His sentencing hearing has not been set. He faces up to 10 years in federal prison and three years of supervised release after his prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office and court documents, Oberbroeckling admitted that on Aug. 1, 2019, he was found by police in a bathroom at Verizon Wireless, 3432 Dodge St., high on methamphetamine and with a loaded handgun sitting on the tank of the toilet. He was arrested and initially faced state-level charges before the case went federal.
He also admitted that in August 2021 he was at a Dubuque hotel when staff saw drug paraphernalia and told him they were calling police. A press release states that Oberbroeckling and another person took some items and left.
"Hotel staff, and then police, found two shotguns in the room and various items of drug paraphernalia," the release states. "Police found Oberbroeckling’s vehicle still parked outside the hotel the next day and obtained a search warrant for it. Inside the vehicle, officers found a bag containing a shotgun with a shortened (sawed-off) barrel. Oberbroeckling admitted he possessed the sawed-off shotgun found in his vehicle."