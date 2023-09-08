09048049.JPG
Buy Now

Katie Dietzel, 13, an eighth-grader at Resurrection Catholic School in Dubuque, touches the name of area veteran Charles Karr, whom she prayed for while visiting the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Moving Wall on students day on Sept. 3, 1998, at Linwood Cemetery.

 Dave Kettering

A Dubuque appearance by the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Moving Wall provided local students with a profound connection to the past 25 years ago in Dubuque.

A half-size replica of the original Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, the wall appeared at Dubuque’s Linwood Cemetery from Aug. 28 to Sept. 6. 1998.

Recommended for you