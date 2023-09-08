Katie Dietzel, 13, an eighth-grader at Resurrection Catholic School in Dubuque, touches the name of area veteran Charles Karr, whom she prayed for while visiting the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Moving Wall on students day on Sept. 3, 1998, at Linwood Cemetery.
A Dubuque appearance by the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Moving Wall provided local students with a profound connection to the past 25 years ago in Dubuque.
A half-size replica of the original Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, the wall appeared at Dubuque’s Linwood Cemetery from Aug. 28 to Sept. 6. 1998.
The replica contains the names of American men and women who died during the Vietnam conflict.
Recommended for you
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on students’ reactions to the Wall in its Sept. 4, 1998, edition.
WALL BRINGS DEATH HOME
Surrounded by her classmates, students from other schools crowding around, an amplified voice telling even more students about a far away war and the sacred monument that is a wall and its 58,200 names, Katie Dietzel focused on just one.
Charles L. Karr.
“I don’t really know anyone on this wall,” said Dietzel, the white and the plaid of her school uniform reflecting on the shiny panels of The Moving Wall. “But I was thinking if it were my brother or my father ...
“I feel really bad for all the people related to the people on this wall.”
The 13-year-old, an eighth-grader from Dubuque’s Resurrection Catholic School, did what she could for all those people.
Standing, alone in the crowd, “I said a prayer,” she said. “I said an Our Father.”
Busloads of students joined the seniors, the veterans, the curious at the mobile replica of Washington’s Vietnam Veterans Memorial at Dubuque’s Linwood Cemetery on Thursday.
They were diligent about finding names and making rubbings for their teachers. Many of them were thoughtful, too.
Brian Cockroft, holding a slip of paper with “David Walter Knouse” outlined in black chalk, said all the names and all the flowers and poems and notes left below the names were adding up to a lesson.
“I just realized how many people have passed away for the good of our country,” said Cockroft, another 13-year-old eighth-grader at Resurrection School. “I learned what a life means to all the people who left these memorials to their friends.”
Cole Newcomer, a 13-year-old eighth-grader from Galena Middle School, joined his friends in pointing to a name, a reminder of an Illinois life, on that wall.
Michael P. Lyden.
The name, he explained, was an old classmate of his teacher’s.
Chuck Korte, who teaches at Galena Middle School, nodded. He and Lyden graduated from Galena High School in 1966. The two of them used to team up for gym class basketball games. They never lost.
“He was so full of life,” Korte remembered. “And all of a sudden he wasn’t anymore.”
Chelsea Lange, who’s 13 and an eighth-grader at Dubuque’s Holy Trinity-Sacred Heart Catholic School, showed a classmate an Iowan’s name on the wall.
John Patrick Meloy.
Lange placed a carnation nearby.
“Thank you for serving our country!” she wrote in neat letters on a note card. “God bless you.”
Then, on the bottom of her note, she drew a little heart.