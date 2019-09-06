Wynonna & The Big Noise
Today, Five Flags Theater, 405 Main St.
7 p.m. Wynonna Judd, one of the most celebrated voices in the history of country music, is making her way to the Five Flags Theater. Her debut success was followed by 30 million album sales, 20 No. 1 hits and more than 60 industry awards. Tickets start at $34 and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com and the Five Flags Center box office. For more information, call 563-589-4254 or visit FiveFlagsCenter.com.
73rd Platteville Dairy Days
Today through Sunday, Platteville Legion Park, Platteville, Wis.
6 to 10 p.m. today, noon to 4 p.m. and 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. The family-themed event has something for everyone to enjoy and food too. Enjoy amusement rides, live music, a parade, a flea market, a cattle show, a talent show, tractor pulls and more. There is no cost to attend, though there are charges for rides. For more information, visit Plattevilledairydays.com.
32nd annual Dubuque Dragon Boat Races
Saturday and Sunday, Miller Riverview Park, 1851 Admiral Sheehy Drive
Teams from across the U.S. and Canada will race in 40-foot-long boats shaped like dragons down the Mississippi River. This year’s theme is Hollywood Red Carpet. Come dressed as your favorite movie character. Racing will occur all day Saturday and Sunday with an additional breast cancer and awards ceremony Sunday. The event is hosted by the Dubuque Dragon Boat Association. For more information, visit DubuqueDragonBoat.org.
Alzheimer’s Walk
Saturday, Medline/Bergfeld Recreation Area
8 a.m. registration, 9 a.m. ceremony and 9:30 a.m. walk. Held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide, the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. This inspiring event calls on participants of all ages and abilities to join the fight against the disease. For more information, visit Act.ALZ.org.
Swing’ Sixties with the Paul Hemmer Swing Band
Saturday, Bell Tower Theater, 2728 Asbury Road
Shows at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Enjoy a unique concert featuring music from '60s performed in the style of The Dorseys, Glenn Miller and other great bands of the Big Band era. The concert features a 15-piece orchestra and a vocalist performing hits by Petula Clarke, Tom Jones, The Beatles, Frank Sinatra, Johnny Mathis, The 5th Dimension and many more. Tickets cost $25. For more information, visit BellTowerTheater.net.