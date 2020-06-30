A Dubuque woman was arrested Monday after police said she hit her boyfriend with an "axe/hatchet" days earlier.
Kaitlyn E. Wyss, 26, of 1470 Central Ave., Apt. 9R, was arrested at about 4 p.m. Monday on charges of domestic assault with a weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Court documents made available today state that Dubuque police responded to Wyss' residence at about 10 a.m. Friday after a disturbance was reported. At about the same time, they were alerted to Jacob L. Paulsen, 23, arriving with injuries at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque.
Police reported that Wyss said she had an altercation with Paulsen at their residence "which resulted in her striking Paulsen with what she described as an axe/hatchet." Officers reported seeing blood on the doorway of the apartment.
Wyss also claimed ownership of drug paraphernalia found in the residence, the documents state.