PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The city of Platteville is launching a series of community dialogue sessions that coincide with board, commission and committee meetings.
The first session, which concerns city policing, will occur at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, at the Broske Center in Legion Park. It is open to all community members, who are asked to wear masks and maintain 6 feet of social distance from others.
This week’s session “will discuss policing and will encourage more communication, engagement and dialogue between the city, Platteville Police Department and the community,” according to a press release.
Among those attending will be City Manager Adam Ruechel, Police Chief Doug McKinley, Common Council President Barb Daus, other council members and members of the Police and Fire Commission.
“After a welcome statement, the facilitator will start the session with recommendations, followed by attendees taking turns to speak,” the release states. “Attendees and speakers will be given the option to identify themselves before speaking, and/or by using a nametag. A comment/suggestion/question box will be placed at the entrance for those wishing to share without speaking during the dialogue. The facilitator will read the contents of the box out loud at the end of the session.”
Comments emailed to cityofplatteville@platteville.org by 3 p.m. today also will be placed in the comment box.