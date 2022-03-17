More than 200 people filled the wooden pews at Cathedral of St. Raphael in Dubuque for a prayer service on Wednesday night.
Many sat with their heads bowed and their eyes closed in silent reflection. Others knelt with their hands folded or clutched strands of rosary beads. Some wore small blue-and-gold ribbons on their chests.
All had come for the same reason: To pray for peace in Ukraine.
“It seems as though, what else can we do here but pray?” said Kris Hermsen, of Dubuque, as she distributed worship aids at the back of the church. “You just feel so bad for the people there. I can’t begin to imagine what they’re going through.”
Three weeks after Russian forces invaded Ukraine, 3 million Ukrainians have fled the country amid Europe’s heaviest fighting since World War II. The United Nations has reported that nearly 700 civilians in Ukraine are confirmed killed, with the actual figure likely much higher.
As the conflict raged on, staff at Cathedral of St. Raphael developed the idea for a prayer service for peace in Ukraine. They worked with Archdiocese of Dubuque officials to plan, promote and livestream the service so individuals or parishes also could participate remotely.
“I think everybody’s really concerned about the war. I don’t know anyone who’s not,” said Monsignor Thomas Toale, pastor at Cathedral of St. Raphael. “We wanted to do what we could, and what we do best is pray.”
The evening began with the praying of the rosary and included time for silent prayer as well as a Scripture reading, hymns and a reflection from Archbishop Michael Jackels, who led the service.
The archbishop denounced “Putin’s war” in Ukraine as evil and unjustified.
“It’s good that people are incensed and opposed and galvanized to help refugees and rein in the dogs of war,” he said. “ … War is never legitimate when it’s waged for purposes of revenge or expansion, fueled by pride (and) greed.”
He encouraged those searching for ways to help to continue offering prayers and, if they are financially able, humanitarian aid. Donations were accepted on Wednesday night for Catholic Relief Services, the international relief agency of the Catholic Church whose workers are on the ground in Ukraine and bordering countries.
Additionally, Jackels said, area residents can promote peace by becoming peacemakers themselves, even in “your own local sphere.”
“Forgive (others) instead of fight with them,” he said. “Share, instead of take.”
Mike Dodds, of Dubuque, attended the service with his son Finan, 5.
“I think as a faithful Catholic, it’s my responsibility to not only work for peace, but also pray for peace,” he said.
Dubuque residents Matt and Rachel Schwalm are members of Church of the Resurrection, where they heard about Wednesday night’s service.
“I don’t like to see what Russia is doing to the civilians in Ukraine,” said Matt, a U.S. Army veteran.
“They need our prayers,” Rachel added.
During the service, Jackels told attendees that St. Michael the Archangel is the patron saint of Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, then led a prayer calling for that saint’s intercession. Prayers also were offered for military personnel and volunteers, world leaders, refugees and Ukrainian communities and families that have been separated.
Attendee Lois Rannals, of Dubuque, described prayer as an essential tool in efforts to end violence in Ukraine.
“It’s not going to get better unless we pray,” she said.
Diane Kramer, of East Dubuque, Ill., agreed.
“I think it’s very important that people come together to pray because, right now, we need God’s help,” she said. “We’re in a very dangerous world right now, and I just want to pray for peace.”