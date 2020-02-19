DES MOINES — Area lawmakers were front and center in the debate over a trio of abortion bills Tuesday that advanced, along party lines, out of the Iowa House Human Resources Committee.
The bills all passed to the House floor with 11-10 votes. All Republican members of the committee — including Reps. Shannon Lundgren, of Peosta, and Anne Osmundson, of Volga — supported the bills, while committee Democrats — including Rep. Lindsay James, of Dubuque — opposed.
“I have been running abortion bills since I was elected in 2016,” said Lundgren, the committee chairwoman, after the meeting. “Since 2016, the arguments have been the same.”
The most heated debate during Tuesday’s meeting centered around House Study Bill 672, which would require the providers of abortion care to inform patients that an abortion via medication might come with health risks and that it might be reversed within a certain time window. The bill also would require the provider to have written proof from the woman that they were provided that information.
Every abortion facility would have to have signs that state that “recent developing research” suggests that using an abortion-inducing drug “is not always effective in ending a pregnancy” and that there still might be a window in which the effects of the treatment can be reversed.
Lundgren said this information is based in part on a study out of California.
However, she acknowledged, when asked, that there were weaknesses in the study, such as a low number of study participants. She also acknowledged that the physician who conducted the study has since said it had offered too little information to be conclusive.
Still, Lundgren said the results were enough for her to support the bill.
“We’re asking them to give information that has been tested, just not up to some standards,” she told her fellow members. “I don’t know of any drug where (doctors) are not sharing information.”
Rep. Beth Wessel- Kroeschell, D-Ames, the committee’s ranking member, called it “junk science.”
“We would be forcing physicians to lie to their patients,” Wessel-Kroeschell said. “This bill treats women as a piece of an experiment.”
James cited the famous Turnaway Study, “the largest and longest study to date about women’s experience with abortions.” She said more than three dozen scientific papers, published in peer-reviewed journals, have used data from that study.
“That data shows that ‘detrimental effects’ on women’s health are not supported by evidence,” she said. “They are not supported by scientific evidence.”
After the meeting, both James and Lundgren implied members of the opposing party were hypocritical for voting the way they did.
James argued that women are fully capable of deciding whether they want an abortion.
“One of the things that is heartbreaking for me is — as someone who is deeply committed to women’s reproductive freedom and also deeply committed to my faith — we need to recognize that women are morally capable of making thoughtful decisions,” James said. “When a room full of legislators, who are not doctors, are legislating that, we are stripping women of the human dignity that Republicans often claim that they are trying to achieve.”
Lundgren said the bill gives women freedom to make an informed decision.
“I don’t understand how we would tell people that information for women to make their own decisions is bad, when that’s what (Democrats) tell us all the time — ‘Let women make their own decisions,’” she said.
Osmundson oversaw House Study Bill 660. That bill requires that the biological material remaining after an abortion be treated legally as “bodily remains” rather than “medical waste,” as it is treated now.
That means requiring a fetal death certificate and written direction from the woman to the facility’s leadership of the means of disposition she wants for the material.
She characterized the bill as “humanizing all human life.”
“The remains are not to be treated as medical waste because this is a baby,” Osmundson said.
Wessel-Kroeschell questioned the purpose of the certificates besides potentially embarrassing the women.
“I am trying to decide what the legal significance of these certificates are,” she said.
Osmundson said she had spoken to a nurse who claimed patients of abortions had asked her for the certificates. However, Osmundson did not provide a legal significance, as Wessel-Kroeschell requested.
The third bill — House Study Bill 678 — would create certification requirements for abortion facilities, including a fee of up to $2,000, to be determined by the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals.