DELHI, Iowa — After one year, the Delhi Thrift Store and Food Pantry has been successful enough to give back over $20,000 to the Delhi community.
Founded and operated by the Delhi Methodist Church, the store initially began as a temperature-controlled alternative to the church’s outdoor food pantry.
“We had a little outdoor free food pantry on the west side of town, but things would freeze when the cold weather came,” Thrift Store Committee Chair Sheryl Schnittjer said. “We needed an indoor place and that was a springboard to also helping fill up Main Street.”
“For me, the best part was when Sheryl came to my office one day and said ‘we need a food pantry in town, but I also have a vision for a thrift store we can use to give back to our community,’” the Rev. Keith Pitts, said. “We listened to her vision, got approval from our ad council to make it happen and brought on these amazing board members.”
The store held its soft opening July 30 during Delhi Days 2022, and quickly became a popular Main Street business despite only being open three days a week. According to Pitts, the store’s sudden success and ability to give back so soon after opening are unusual compared to other thrift stores.
“Watching it happen has been awesome,” he said. “I recall a conversation with a committee member who said they’d talked to some other thrift stores who said ‘don’t plan on being able to give back to the community for at least the first year or two because it takes time to build.’ Within the first three months, we were already giving money back out into the community.”
Since the initial opening, the store expanded to fill the entire building after the back half was no longer being rented to other clients. Currently, the store has six sale rooms measuring 2,700 square feet and two backrooms at 600 square feet.
The store carries most thrift store merchandise categories except for large furniture, appliances and electronics.
The store also has a partnership with Stanley Black & Decker where unsellable shirts are cut up and made into grease rags for the tool company. In return, the company donated around $10,000 worth of tools to the church’s disaster team.
The upgraded food pantry features a refrigerator and freezer and sees regular contributions from local farmers and residents, as well as a partnership with Fareway that donates food close to its expiration date.
According to Schnittjer, high points of the thrift store’s first-year donations are Second Helpings, the Monday night meal program at the Manchester Methodist Church, contributions to renovations on the Legion building, Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a bed-building organization for children in need, contributions to a pickleball court by Silver Lake Park, Dollars for Scholars, and Amazon gift cards for Maquoketa Valley Elementary teachers’ school supplies.
Thrift store funds have also contributed to Regional Medical Center’s CT scanner upgrade, Easter meal boxes via a grant from the Delaware County Community Foundation and the church’s Velma Project, which helps people with home renovations who can’t afford them.
With such a successful first year, the store council said the future is “whatever God has in store,” but hopes it continues to provide to the community and to its fellow Main Street businesses.
“I’m excited as could be about what God’s done here and what this team is doing in this community,” Pitts said. “I walk around all the time and people are constantly talking about the thrift store. The biggest complaint I hear is that people wish it was open more. Give us some volunteers and we can probably do that.”