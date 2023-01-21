December sentences and deferred judgments issued in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County. The date listed is the date of the offense.
- Heather L. Herrig, 33; third-degree theft; Sept. 5; two-year suspended prison sentence, two years of probation and $855 suspended fine.
- Scott M. Menadue, 47; child endangerment; Feb. 2; two-year suspended prison sentence, two years of probation, $855 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Dangelo D. Ross, 24; possession of a controlled substance; Sept. 30; five-day jail sentence.
- Michael A. Barnhart, 33; second-degree theft; Dec. 14, 2016; five-year suspended prison sentence, $1,025 suspended fine, five years of probation and DNA requirement.
- Brandon P. Birch, 36; first-degree harassment; July 17; 365-day jail sentence, with 335 days suspended, and two years of probation.
- Isaiah W. Boyd, 24; domestic assault; Oct. 29; 30-day jail sentence, $430 fine and batterer program.
- Reo Cameron, 28; stalking; Nov. 7; 365-day jail sentence, with 335 days suspended, two years of probation and $855 suspended fine.
- Asa D. Campbell, 23; second-degree theft; Nov. 15; five-year suspended prison sentence, five years of probation, $1,025 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Charles D. Carter, 31; domestic assault; July 20; two-year suspended prison sentence, $855 suspended fine, two years of probation and batterer program.
- Shayne M. Englund, 49; second-degree criminal mischief; Sept. 11, 2021; five-year suspended prison sentence, one year in a residential facility, five years of probation, $1,025 fine and DNA requirement.
- Sarah P. Fetter, 36; assault on persons in certain occupations; Aug. 30; 180-day jail sentence, with 170 days suspended, and $855 suspended fine.
- Jesse D. Galbraith, 35; possession of a controlled substance; Jan. 28, 2007; deferred judgment, one year of probation and civil penalty.
- Shawn M. Giellis, 40; third-degree burglary; June 10; deferred judgment, two years of probation, civil penalty and DNA requirement.
- Tiffany A. Hodges, 43; possession of a controlled substance; Nov. 8, 2020; 365-day jail sentence, with 358 days suspended, and $430 fine.
- Matthew D. Klatt, 25; third-degree theft; Aug. 23; two-year suspended prison sentence, $855 suspended fine and two years of probation.
- Natasha K. Moore, 27; child endangerment; Sept. 17; two-year suspended prison sentence, $855 suspended fine and two years of probation.
- William J.P. Perry, 36; assault; July 2; 30-day suspended jail sentence
- Angelo R. Thomas, 24; domestic assault; Aug. 25; deferred judgment, two years of probation and civil penalty.
- Margaret I. Thompson, 41; child endangerment; June 9; deferred judgment, two years of probation and civil penalty.
- Sean L. Vanhaaften, 50; assault on persons in certain occupations and third-degree criminal mischief; Oct. 14; 365-day suspended jail sentence, $855 suspended fine and two years of probation.
- Joshua B. Ware, 21; domestic assault and violation of no-contact order; July 24 and Sept. 7; 372-day jail sentence, with 358 days suspended, $430 fine and batterer program.
- Deondre L. Wilson, 29; third-degree theft; Oct. 3, 2021; two-year suspended prison sentence and $855 suspended fine.
- Chelsi L. Moran, 31; possession of a controlled substance; Aug. 22; 60-day suspended jail sentence and $430 fine.
- Jeremy L. Rohner, 26; third-degree burglary; Sept. 5; five-year suspended prison sentence, $1,025 suspended fine, five years of probation, one year in a residential facility and DNA requirement.
- Robert D. Beau, 53; possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; Oct. 13; five-year prison sentence, $1,025 fine and DNA requirement.
- Ricky A. Brooks, 28; domestic assault and violation of no-contact order; Aug. 13 and Dec. 13; 99-day jail sentence, with 90 days suspended, $430 fine and batterer program.
- Lisa M. Clark, 33; third-degree theft; Aug. 17; two-year suspended prison sentence and two years of probation.
- Douglas J. Forbes Jr., 31; assault; Nov. 8, 2020; $250 fine.
- Jacqusyn Z. Grubb, 20; possession of a controlled substance; Sept. 2; 90-day jail sentence and $430 fine.
- Stephanie P. Haupert, 37; third-degree theft; May 22; two-year prison sentence and $855 fine.
- Justin A. Hoffmann, 36; Nov. 18; third-degree criminal mischief and fourth-degree theft; two-year suspended prison sentence, 20-day jail sentence, two years of probation, $1,285 fine and community service.
- Jarley Jo, 39; third-degree burglary; Nov. 26; five-year suspended prison sentence, five years of probation, $1,025 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Carolyn M. Jones Fowler, 59; possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense and unlawful possession of prescription drug; March 13; five-year suspended prison sentence, five years of probation, $1,025 suspended fine, $430 fine and DNA requirement.
- Attari Lang, 26; child endangerment; Jan 1; 365-day suspended jail sentence, two years of probation and $855 suspended fine.
- Jamie J. Markham, 34; third-degree criminal mischief; July 20; two-year suspended prison sentence, two years of probation and $855 suspended fine.
- Chelsi L. Moran, 31; child endangerment; Jan. 1; $855 suspended fine.
- John D. Orr III, 23; assault; Sept. 19; 150-day jail sentence and $430 fine.
- Andrew T. Potter, 36; third-degree burglary; Aug. 14; five-year suspended prison sentence, $1,025 suspended fine, five years of probation and DNA requirement.
- Darnell Turner Sr., 57; assault; Aug. 25; 90-day suspended jail sentence and $430 fine.
- Dominique G. Watkins, 32; second-degree theft and four counts of forgery; June 19 and Dec. 19, 2017; five-year suspended prison sentence, five years of probation, $1,025 fine, $1,025 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Stephanie P. Haupert, 37; two counts of third-degree theft; May 26; two-year prison sentence and $855 fine.
- Ryan N. Bronemann, 37; second-degree harassment; July 4; deferred judgment, two years of probation and civil penalty.
- Robyn P.E. Johnson, 30; two counts of child endangerment; Jan 1; 180-day jail sentence, with 150 days suspended, $855 suspended fine and two years of probation.
- Bernard E. Esters III, 29; assault; June 3; 30-day jail sentence, with 15 days suspended, and $105 fine.
- Travis F. Petersen, 44; possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; Nov. 20; five-year suspended prison sentence, one year in a residential facility, five years of probation, $1,025 fine and DNA requirement.
- Craig A. Howell, 36; possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; Nov. 1; five-year suspended prison sentence, $1,025 suspended fine, five years of probation and DNA requirement.