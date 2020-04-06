As the camera zoomed in toward him, Rev. Tom Heathershaw strode to the front of Dubuque’s virtually empty Church of the Resurrection.
“As we begin this Palm Sunday, the beginning of this holy week, we find ourselves in quite a different situation,” Heathershaw said. “I’m preaching here in a somewhat empty church, but I see pictures here of different families, members of the parish. It’s a good reminder of those faces we normally see throughout the weekend.”
Parishioners of the church have been sending family photos to the church, which then affixes the photos to pews. As Heathershaw and Rev. Phil Gibbs addressed the pews of a church emptied by social-distancing restrictions prompted by the coronavirus pandemic, smiling faces from the photographs gazed back at them.
“It’s always nice to see people in the pews, but because of the pandemic, they can’t be here,” Gibbs said on Thursday. “This (photography project) will help us maintain that sense of connection.”
Amy Dolan, the church’s music and liturgy coordinator, launched the project around March 27 with emails and social media posts.
“We wanted people to send in pictures of themselves,” Dolan said. “We got about 80 pictures over the weekend and we’re probably going to get another 100 or so.”
On Friday, church staff members attached the photographs onto the pews, facing the altar.
“We’re trying to put the pictures of the parishioners where they usually sit,” Dolan said.
If the church had to film Masses closed to the public and post the videos online, at least the photographs would provide a representation of normal church attendance.
“If we can have those pictures in the church, it is a reminder that we’re still together and celebrating Mass together,” Dolan said. “We want to connect with each other at this time when we are unable to. That’s the reason behind it.”
Parishioner Molly Anderson sent a photo of her family.
“I sent one of our Christmas card pictures,” Anderson said. “When they’re delivering their sermon, it will be nice to have some people to see.”
Palm Sunday Mass at the church was filmed on Saturday morning. Once edited, it was posted on the church’s website on Saturday afternoon for viewing.
Adding the photos coincides with an important time in the church calendar.
“This is the pinnacle of the liturgical year,” Dolan said. “Holy Thursday, Good Friday and Easter are the three most holy days.”
Gibbs said the upcoming Holy Week serves as a “culmination” as the church celebrates Jesus Christ.
“Although we’re happy at Christmas for His birth, we’re even more excited about His resurrection from the dead (at Easter),” Gibbs said.
Before self-isolation restrictions, Masses during Holy Week would normally fill the church.
“Typically, we would have 600 people coming to Mass every day,” Dolan said. “Palm Sunday attendance would also be up. We can’t even pass out palms this year — it’s sad and kind of frustrating. This picture thing is a way to help all of us.”