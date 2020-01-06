SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Retired Eagles Activity Club, 1 p.m., Eagles Club, 1175 Century Drive.
Open Gym Play — Granny Basketball, 6:30 p.m., Eisenhower Elementary School, 3170 Spring Valley Road. Sponsored by the Leisure Services Department.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 9 a.m.-noon intermediate line dancing.
Social Connections for Singles Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
Tri-State Singles Club Monday Night Euchre, 6 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St., Spirits Bar and Grill. Singles only.
Tuesday
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. dominoes and cards.
Tri-State Line Dancers, 9 a.m., Masonic Temple, 1155 Locust St. Entrance on 13th Street, lower level. Details: 563-599-2748.
LITERARY ARTS
Tuesday
Galena LitFest: Dreams in Fiction, 2 p.m., Galena (Ill.) Center for the Arts, 219 Summit St. A two-hour workshop exploring the use of dreams in fiction.
Learning
Today
Lego Explorers, 4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Help the characters in a short story by completing challenges with Legos and Duplo Blocks. A new theme every month. For those in kindergarten and older.
Tuesday
Tuesday Tinkers, 4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Learn about science and be a tinker with STEM programs. Each program features a themed book, activity and snack. Limited to 20 participants. Registration required. For those in kindergarten through third grade.
Natural Momma Birth Class, 6:30 p.m., Statera Integrated Health and Wellness Solutions, 3375 Lake Ridge Drive. A workshop to equip your mind, body and spirit for an optimal pregnancy experience.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
ACBL Duplicate Bridge, 12:30-4:30 p.m., Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road.
Tuesday
Bingo, 6 p.m., Holy Ghost, 2921 Central Ave. Early games start at 6:10, and regular games start at 7. All are welcome.
Crochet Winter Headband, 6 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Learn how to keep your ears warm and look stylish at the same time. Bring a skein of worsted/bulky weight yarn, and a size I/J hook. Registration required. For ages 16 and older.
Trivia Night at Riverboat Lounge, 7 p.m., Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St., Riverboat Lounge. Bring a group of three to five friends. Theme is “Hollywood Murders.”
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Local 94 UAW Fundraisers, 5 p.m., Wendy’s Restaurant, 1255 E. 16th St. 10% of all sales go toward charity.
Human Trafficking Awareness, 6:30 p.m., Statera Integrated Health and Wellness Solutions, 3375 Lake Ridge Drive. A discussion about human trafficking for teens, parents, guardians and those who work with teens. Examples of how teens are groomed and recruited into sex trafficking will be discussed.
Sibling Class, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive. No fee.
Families Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, 350 N. Grandview Ave., Bartels conference room. Details: 563-556-4975.
Tuesday
B2B Referral Group, 8:30 a.m., Chamber Boardroom, 300 Main St. Learn about more effective ways to get the word out about the services your organization provides.
Make-A-Wish Committee, 5:30 p.m., UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, 350 N. Grandview Ave.