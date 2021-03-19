A pedestrian was injured when he was struck by a vehicle earlier this month in Dubuque.
Bradley L. Mobley, 37, of Dubuque, sought treatment at Mercy- One Dubuque Medical Center, according to Dubuque police.
Police said Adelei L. Wallenhorst, 24, of Cuba City, Wis., was driving north on Langworthy Street and stopped at the stop sign at the intersection with James Street at 6:25 a.m. March 3.
As Mobley began to walk across the crosswalk, Wallenhorst began to drive through the intersection.
Neither Mobley nor Wallenhorst contacted police about the incident, according to the report. Police were notified by the hospital.
Wallenhorst was cited with failure to yield to a pedestrian within an intersection.