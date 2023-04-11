DARLINGTON, Wis. — A tentative agreement has been reached between Lafayette County and its municipalities over EMS funding, though the details still are being finalized.
Under a preliminary agreement, a commission would be formed with representatives from the county, municipalities and EMS providers to determine a per capita fee for EMS coverage in the county, Blanchardville Village President Nick Crooks said.
That rate would be taxed to all residents, and the money from each individual taxpayer would go to the county to then be distributed to whichever EMS provider serves that taxpayer.
Recommended for you
Lafayette County EMS serves the City of Darlington and five surrounding townships. The remainder of the county is covered by municipally funded departments, usually made up of volunteers.
“The win for the county is that they can provide service and ambulances to areas that need it, and for (volunteer) services like mine, it means we don’t have to compete with the county for funding,” Crooks said.
Officials hope the agreement will negate the need for a state hearing currently scheduled for mid-May. The hearing was scheduled in response to a complaint filed with the state Department of Revenue by Blanchardville and several other area municipalities over a countywide EMS tax levied late last year.
At that time, the Lafayette County Board of Supervisors approved a tax to cover a $230,000 Lafayette County EMS budget shortfall. The tax was applied to county residents’ property taxes regardless of whether they lived in the department’s main coverage area, drawing ire from some area officials and residents.
Legal representatives from the county and municipalities now are working together to hammer out the details of the agreement and draft a resolution for approval by the supervisors.
“It’s a verbal agreement at this point, … but I think it’s a very good deal for everyone involved,” Lafayette County Board Chairman Jack Sauer said of preliminary discussions.
Crooks said he was waiting to drop the complaint with the Department of Revenue until the details are finalized and municipalities are satisfied that there will be more transparency moving forward with EMS funding.
In addition to Blanchardville, officials from Benton, Cuba City and Hazel Green were among those who joined the complaint with the state.
Officials from area municipalities such as Shullsburg and Benton, Wis., said they still are waiting to see the details and potential impacts of the deal.
“We’re obviously supportive of our EMS staff here, but we’ve kind of stayed out of the mix a bit with this (debate),” Shullsburg Mayor Verne Jackson said when asked about the agreement. “It sounds like they’re trying to find some sort of agreement here though, and that’s always good.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.