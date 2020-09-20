The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors recently approved a resolution for a an agreement with the City of Dubuque for winter roadway maintenance for roads near the John Deere Dubuque Works plant.
The county Secondary Roads Department does not currently provide overnight snow and ice removal of county roads. They begin routes at 4 a.m. So, when there are overnight snows, it can create a hazard for certain shifts at the plant.
"With shift changes, by the time we get to that John Deere area, traffic is already beating us there," said County Engineer Anthony Bardgett.
So, the city Public Works Department offered to run routes on nights with winter weather on John Deere Road South, John Deere Road West and Peru Road. A winter with 25 winter snow events — an estimated average by Public Works Director John Klosterman — would run the county $11,000 for the year.