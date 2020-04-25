Four-year-olds in Iowa and Wisconsin attend state-funded preschool at some of the highest rates in the nation, while Illinois’ 3-year-old preschool enrollment level outranks most states.
Officials from the National Institute for Early Education Research at Rutgers University this week released their annual state preschool yearbook, which examines how states fare at making preschool accessible to children.
“They always say the first five years of a child’s life are the most important years,” said Caleb Bonjour, principal of Cardinal Elementary School in Maquoketa, Iowa. “As many opportunities as we can get in front of kids to get their brains on the right track of learning as much as they can, (the better).”
Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin each were among the top half of states that fund preschool programs based on the percentage of 4-year-olds in state-funded programs. Wisconsin ranked fifth, Iowa ranked sixth and Illinois ranked 20th.
Illinois ranked third in the nation for 3-year-old preschool enrollment, though just 22% of 3-year-olds attended state-funded preschool in 2019. Iowa ranked 19th and Wisconsin 29th, though fewer than 5% of 3-year-olds in each state attended state-funded preschool.
Bonjour noted that Iowa’s Statewide Voluntary Preschool Program for 4-year-olds has increased schools’ ability to reach more families with educational opportunities. He said that nearly all students who come to his school for kindergarten have had some kind of preschool experience.
However, reaching families with younger students is more challenging. The district receives some grants for 3-year-olds who attend preschool, but their parents also pay part of the costs.
“If the funding is there, it’s going to be utilized a lot more,” he said.
Lynn Glaser, Dubuque Community Schools’ early childhood facilitator for general and special education, said she feels her district is “ahead of the curve” in offering preschool programming to any 4-year-old in the district. Programs through other offerings, such as Head Start, can help reach 3- and 5-year-olds as well.
“Our role since we took part in this (Statewide Voluntary Preschool) Program is that we wanted to offer it to anybody in this community, and I think we’ve been very fortunate that we can offer that,” Glaser said.
John Costello, superintendent of the Southwestern Wisconsin Community School District in Hazel Green, said his team encourages families to enroll their children in the district’s 4-year-old kindergarten program.
He noted that in the fall, the district plans to expand its 4K program from two to four full days of instruction.
“Very few students don’t attend our 4K program,” Costello said.