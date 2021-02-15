Five of the seven most-read stories of the past week on TelegraphHerald.com were tied to communities outside of Dubuque.
Below are the 10 most-read stories on the website from Feb. 8 through Sunday.
1.) Platteville council greenlights land sale as manufacturer confirms plans for $20 million project
2.) 10 years after burglary, Galena woman strides forward, pardon in hand
3.) 2 Dubuque Community Schools administrators to retire this year
4.) Maquoketa man accused of embezzling $290,000 from employer
5.) Asbury council OKs $3.8 million project that will shift busy roadway
6.) Man charged with intentionally setting fire that damaged 3 Dubuque apartments
7.) New rural Bellevue Airbnb modeled after Frank Lloyd Wright cottage
8.) Dubuque County woman sentenced to 30 years for sexual exploitation of children
9.) Biz Buzz Tuesday: Grocery store fills small-town void; molding companies merge; yard-sign companies launch in Dubuque
10.) Man who sexually exploited girls in Dubuque sentenced to 25 years in prison